“I will keep the mask all my life, thanks to the mask I spent the first winter without a cold”. Massimo Cacciari, guest of Otto e mezzo, thus answers the questions on the hypothesis of removing the obligation to wear a mask outdoors. Prime Minister Mario Draghi is preparing to put the question formally on the table of the CTS. “It is clear – says Cacciari – that keeping a mask alone in the street is insane. Just as it is insane that one standing in a bar should keep the mask and one sitting should not keep it”.





Draghi, in a press point in the evening, opened the doors to the possibility of receiving the second AstraZeneca dose also for the under 60s. The opinion of a doctor is necessary. “I want to hope that he has asked the opinion of those who understand. I do not know that Draghi is a virologist or an epidemiologist. There has been confusion, the prime minister says there has been confusion. Then he comes and says that he Italians have been good: I’m fed up with this rhetoric “, Cacciari snaps. “But where was the panic? Nowhere, not even in India and Brazil”. Are you vaccinated, Professor Cacciari? “It’s my business … enough, enough, enough …”.