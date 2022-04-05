Cacciari: “It is a fact that the United States is gaining politically from the current situation”

“It is to be hoped that the declaration of war will not be reached …”. With these words the philosopher Massimo Cacciariinterviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on Italy’s decision to expel thirty Russian diplomats (a decision also taken by other European countries) and the reaction of the Kremlin (“Short-sighted expulsions”). “Public opinion must be fully united against the invasion, but I hope that a diplomatic game is underway and there are negotiations underway, otherwise if we continue in this way the war in Europe we really get there. I refuse to believe that the only channel is jokes and screams, I hope there is also political and diplomatic work behind the scenes “.

“If it really was there third World war, and I say this using a paradox, strategically it is evident that the massacre would be in Europe. The Russian missiles – explains the former mayor of Venice – would not arrive in the United States, but would hit NATO bases in Europe. World War III would lead to the destruction of Europe and Russia. And given that in Italy there are several NATO bases, paradoxically again, it is desirable that the conflict does not occur. Italy and Europe should be in the front row in desperately seeking peace between the US and the USSR (I mean the Soviet Union on purpose, given that incredibly Putin thinks he is still at the time of the tanks in Prague and Budapest). A large-scale conflict would be devastating for Europe, not the United States. “

And speaking of America, Cacciari affirms: “It is objective that those who gain from this situation are Joe Biden and the USA. With sanctions they pay no duties, compact Europe under their own hegemony and weaken Russia. It is a fact that the United States they are gaining politically from the current situation “. Then” again in a paradoxical key, assuming a third world war, it may be that a winner, the United States, will emerge, but it would not suit anyone. It seems incredible to me that theEurope does not act in unison and with the utmost decision to achieve peace between the US and the USSR, given that in the event of conflict it would be razed to the ground, unless the US has at its disposal means capable of intercepting Russian missiles that are sailing at very high speeds. But you should ask a military expert “, he concludes.

