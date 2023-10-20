“It makes no sense to talk about Italian politics with the catastrophes that exist in the world and that are about to overwhelm everyone”

Massimo Cacciari learns from Affaritaliani.it of Giorgia Meloni’s decision to leave Andrea Giambruno after the outbursts of Striscia la Notizia and her reaction is angrily: “Who cares!”. But how, we ask, it is the Prime Minister, can you make a comment, even a political one. She replied: “Maybe you didn’t understand, I don’t give a damn. In fact, I’m surprised that a journalist would call me to ask me such a stupid question.”

Then the philosopher and former mayor of Venice, to the insistent questions of Affaritaliani.itunderlines: “Politics obviously has nothing to do with it. And in any case everything that happens in Italy is completely irrelevant, it counts for absolutely nothing. It makes no sense to talk about Italian politics with the catastrophes that exist in the world and that are about to overwhelm everyone“.

Okay, but let’s go back to Meloni-Giambruno. Will the prime minister lose or gain votes from this separation? “It may be that you get a few more votes – replies Cacciari – given that he is a decidedly unpresentable character. This separation could play into Meloni’s game“. There is also a little girl involved… “Children are always innocent, best wishes to the little girl, from the bottom of my heart.” And then the final comment: “I repeat for the umpteenth time, I don’t care about this news absolutely nothing gives a damn. Many greetings”.

