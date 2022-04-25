Elections in France, Macron’s victory. Interview with Massimo Cacciari

“Very simple. Victory announced and foregone.” Massimo Cacciari analyze with Affaritaliani.it the re-election of Emmanuel Macron to the presidency of France. “The right has no chance of establishing itself in a large European country such as France, Italy, Germany or Spain. No chance regardless of the electoral system. At least as long as characters like Marine Le Pen show up. The people of Europe understand perfectly well that they would do nothing but vote for a government crisis. They understood the lesson, it would be an unreasonable vote “.

“In Italy – making a comparison with the upcoming political elections – there will never be an executive of the only right of Meloni and Salvini. In fact, before, in 2018, they invented the alliance with the M5S and then the government with everyone inside . People are not crazy and if they vote a Le Pen they vote for the crisis. Without the support of the international establishment, the United States in the lead, a great European country cannot be governed “.

So, what will happen in Italy to the next policies starting from the outcome of the French vote? “Or a coalition immediately wins Pd and something else, with the blessing of Draghi and Mattarella, or they invent another mess like that of 2018 that lasts a few months and then pull out of Draghi’s rabbit or someone like Draghi. By now – underlines the philosopher former mayor of Venice – we are as in the First Republic when there was the so-called K factor. Certain political forces cannot govern in the current geopolitical context, much less after the war in Ukraine “.

“The economic and financial powers are crucial for a country like France and Le Pen can run a hundred times, he will lose a hundred times. Unless there are crazy international upheavals that completely change the political balance“.

Basically, that of Macron, “it is a victory for the international establishment, especially the economic and financial one. But then there is the problem of abstention, even in Italy, because in any case you go to vote for the least worst and not everyone agrees. In fact, when the elections are freer, in quotation marks, like the European ones in Italy, the results are different. We will see it also in France, I think there will be a backlash in the June legislatures in favor of Le Pen or of Mélenchon’s left “, concludes Cacciari.