Hunt for Affaritaliani.it: “The world is taking a huge risk”

“It is now clear, the West wants to win this war and therefore, to win it, Russia must be forced to withdraw from Ukrainian territory. And my speech is based on pure realism.” Massimo Cacciariphilosopher and former mayor of Venice, thus comments on Affaritaliani.it the announcement by the United States and Canada that they will also send heavy artillery to Kiev to defend against the Russian invasion.

“Everyone says that Putin does not want to negotiate, but the language used in particular by Biden is certainly not that of dialogue. There is no more room for negotiation, there is only war and the West has openly sided with the invaded country and arms it to make it win. At this point the only way to end the conflict is with a military victory, to defeat Russia on the ground. But will Moscow ever accept defeat? We are playing an extremely dangerous game. “

“They say that there is no willingness to negotiate from Moscow, but for the West the only possible negotiation is that Russia declares itself defeated on a military level. It would have been different if Putin had only attacked the Donbas and instead went down towards Kiev with the aim of bringing down the Zelensky government the Kremlin has made a huge strategic mistake and now NATO, with the United States in the lead, is carrying out a crusade against Russia, as shown by the words of Alan Friedman last night from Bianca Berlinguer, certainly justified by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. But Putin also wants to win militarily. That’s why the world is taking a huge risk. ” Is there a danger of nuclear weapons being used? “Nuclear devices are not used in Vietnam, Afghanistan or Ukraine, but if the war is between Russia and NATO or between China and the US only nuclear weapons can decide who is the winner“, underlines Cacciari.

Does Biden want a change in Moscow? Is the goal to overthrow Putin? “I think it’s everyone’s goal. Putin made the bullshit of the century also because in this way it binds hands and feet to China, which is certainly not historically what Russia wants. But a political change in Moscow would facilitate a solution and an end to the conflict. And a reasonable solution is clear: autonomous statute model Trentino Alto Adige for the Russian areas of Ukraine then Kiev will decide its future with the European Union and NATO, obviously, hopefully, with Washington’s reasonableness not to put nuclear warheads on the border with Russia. Unfortunately, however, we started with Putin who wanted to overthrow Zelensky to put a puppet government in Kiev and with the West who took the ball with a deadly counterattack that its aim is to deal a fatal blow, or almost a fatal blow, to the economic, political and military power of Russia“concludes Cacciari.

