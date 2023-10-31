“I can’t do it… You speak, then. Shut up! Shut up! Go to hell, you idiot.” Massimo Cacciari against Alessandro Sallusti at It’s always Cartabianca, the program that Bianca Berlinguer hosts on Rete4. The discussion on the war between Israel and Hamas, on the day characterized by the raid on the Jabaliya refugee camp, flares up with very loud tones and insults, while the presenter tries to restore calm. “Since Hamas launches rockets, Israel must raze the Gaza Strip to the ground. It is a strategy for fools, this will only push the Islamic world towards extremism. It is a wrong strategy for Israel’s security. You are demented. You are demented, you are an enemy of Israel”, says Cacciari, replying to the words of Sallusti who approves of Israel’s line. “You live in Venice, they haven’t bombed Venice for 700 years”, says the journalist, triggering a new reaction from the philosopher. “You idiot! Shut up! Go to hell!”, Cacciari snaps.

The philosopher and professor offers his analysis: “Hamas cannot be destroyed on the field, it will reproduce elsewhere. This is the great concern of the United States: a military action of this caliber will trigger global terrorist phenomena, which are increasingly less controllable. Western countries they don’t know what to do,” he says. “Will there be someone who will tell the political story of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu? What was his position towards the Oslo talks? Netanyahu is the expression of an Israeli policy always opposed to the agreement with the Palestinians. Hamas on the other hand pursues a completely unrealistic policy, with the aim of destroying Israel: this condemns its own people above all to great suffering”, adds Cacciari.