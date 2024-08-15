Home World

A climate activist finds his car smeared with excrement and shows understanding. His reaction causes heated discussions.

Vienna – Feces on the convertible. A man from Vienna, who describes himself as a climate activist, posted a picture of his car on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). According to him, the photo shows a pile of excrement smeared on the hood of the car.

Convertible smeared with feces: Owner takes climate activists’ actions calmly

Anyone who expected an angry reaction to the disgusting action was disappointed. “Of course it’s annoying when it happens to you. But basically I understand that young people are starting to shit on parked cars,” he commented on his own picture. Apparently he thinks the disgusting attack is an action by climate activists.

He provided an explanation for his unusual reaction. “Our lifestyle comes at the expense of future generations, and not having a car in the city would be the obvious choice.”

When asked whether other cars in the area were also targeted in the attack, he simply replied: “No, we were the only ones who received this honor.” The most well-known climate activist group in Austria, Letzte Generation, recently announced its dissolution. The group has been faced with arrests several times in the past.

Can smearing a car with excrement be reported?

The opinions of X users on the climate activists’ alleged action were clear in the comments. “They shit on your car and you excuse it. Oh man, you can do anything to anyone,” commented one user. “These attitudes only divide society and do not serve the cause. The damage to public and private property is completely unacceptable,” said another.

However, the action does not seem to be punishable, as the car owner noted: “Interesting information: According to the Vienna police, you cannot report this fecal attack. That makes me suspicious.” The Vienna police even responded to X with a reply: “Yes, the case law is clear here. Anything that can be washed off or removed without leaving any residue without much effort does not count as damage to property. Even if it is very disgusting,” was their reply. (approx)