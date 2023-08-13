What happened to the cheap convertible cars? After the golden era between the 80s and 90s, the current panorama is limited to the Fiat 500 (hybrid and electric), Mini Cabrio, Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio, smart EQ fortwo convertible, but their presence in the price lists of the near future is by no means a foregone conclusion. Long gone are the days when the models belonging to the more accessible price ranges were also offered in the open-air variant, but in this case electrification has nothing to do with it. At least not as much as the social and economic change that has forced manufacturers to review product strategies on the one hand, while on the other it has restricted the audience of potential buyers who could afford to spend a little more so as not to give up the pleasure of driving in the open air. The list also includes the more affordable spiders, today represented only by the Mazda MX-5 ND.