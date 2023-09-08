‘Cabrini’ is the new film that the director Alejandro Monteverde, from ‘Sound of freedom’ or ‘Sound of freedom’, will bring to the giant screen after the success he had with the plot that tells the story of Tim Ballard, a former agent American who fought against child trafficking in Latin America. Now, he will apply almost the same strategy that he had with Eduardo Verástegui to achieve success with a true saint like Francesca Cabrini.

The film ‘Cabrini’ is scheduled to be released at the beginning of 2024, as was the predecessor film by Alejandro Monteverde, Angel Studio will be in charge of the worldwide distribution of this feature film. If you want to know all the details of this film, keep reading this note so you don’t miss the premiere and find out what it will be about.

Official trailer of the movie ‘Cabrini’

When does ‘Cabrini’ the film by the director of ‘Sound of freedom’ premiere?

‘Cabrini’ will be released on March 8, 2024. This new film hopes to meet all expectations, just as ‘Sound of freedom’ did under the direction of Alejandro Monteverde, at its premiere on July 4th. On the other hand, very few know the story of Francesca Cabrini and as the director of Angel Studios said, this character is one of the most influential in modern history.

What is Alejandro Monteverde’s film ‘Cabrini’ about?

The story of the film ‘Cabrini’ immerses itself in the life and legacy of the Italian-American nun Francesca Cabrini, who founded the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the 19th century. Additionally, she became the first American citizen to be canonized by the Catholic Church. The film will touch in depth on the resistance and exploration of it around the plagued sexism and xenophobic fanaticism.

‘Cabrini’ would become the fourth religion film that Angel Studio is in charge of. Photo: Angel Studio

Who are the main actors in the movie ‘Cabrini’?