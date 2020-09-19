Rafa Cabrera Bello once again has “reasons to smile”. They are given to her by the US Open, perhaps the most complicated golf tournament in the world. Paradoxical, yes, but he is already third with -2 after two laps, two behind the leader, the American Patrick Reed, at -4. Slate and new account for the canary in the major that opens the new season after a previous course of disappointments, in which he missed six cuts and did not qualify for the FedExCup playoffs.

A Top-16 at the World Championships in Mexico was his ceiling, not much for a player who has won three times on the European Tour. and that has been one of the safe values ​​of Spanish golf in the PGA in recent years. If he does not improve his performance, his rights in the North American circuit could begin to be in danger and the reaction comes already in the second tournament of the season.

And that Winged Foot showed its claws yesterday. The USGA, the United States Federation, was not amused that a score of players finished at or above par on Thursday and deliberately let the greens harden. Result: the number of players who have not yet been submitted by the New York (USA) track fell dramatically to eleven.

In this context of survival, Cabrera Bello moved with mastery. He started with two birdies, closed the first nine with bogeys at 14, 17 and 18 (he came out on 10) and when he painted hecatomb with new failures on 3 and 5 he pulled out of his sleeve a terrific ending with birdies at 6 7 and 9.

The great alternative

He will be the only Spanish and the great national alternative that will accompany Rahm this weekend, who fought a +2 with three birdies and five bogeys, very good in light of the rest of the results.. The Biscayan is +1 in total for the twelfth place, five from the head and with his chances of winning the first major and recovering number one intact.

Current world leader Dustin Johnson made the cut at +3, but is far from contention. The rest of the Spanish, Sergio García (+11 to +15), Adrián Otaegui (+9 to +10) and Rousaud, who passed Cain’s (+15 to +21) but takes the experience as an amateur, eliminated. Like Tiger Woods, another who suffered a real ordeal and said goodbye with +7 to +10. Mickelson (+13), McDowell (+16), Spieth (+14), Poulter (+12), Stenson (+11), Rose (+10), Kuchar (+19), Fleetwood (+8) or the current ones champions of the appointment, Woodland (+8), and of the PGA, Morikawa (+7), other illustrious ones swallowed by a Winged Foot that already bites.