PEDESTRIANS who have risked life and limb to get to shops and medical facilities in Cabo Roig have been promised a bridge pavement within two years.

The Orihuela council pledge appears to be the beginning of the end of a long-running residents campaign to get a walkway on the CV-941 bridge that crosses the AP-7 on the Orihuela Costa.

Orihuela council say that they expect the enhancement to be ready by May 2023, which also just happens to be the month of the local elections.

They plan to seize a financial bond put up by the original contractor to pay for the work.

Orihuela Urban Planning councilor, Jose Aix, said: “We are fully committed to sorting out this problem within two years.”

The bridge, constructed in 2008, is used by pedestrians because it is the sole walkway from Lomas de Cabo Roig, La Cuerda or Lomas de Golf through to the beaches; the local health center; and the shops at Aquamarina.

There is just a tiny hard-shoulder on the bridge with cars having to swerve round pedestrians and cyclists as there is little passing room.

Wheelchair and mobility scooter users, along with people who push a baby stroller find life even harder in the perilous crossing.

The bridge has no lighting which also increases the chances of a night-time accident.

Orihuela council and developers Urbana San Miguel, have done little to resolve the issue over the last 11 years, in spite of major protests that included around 600 residents crossing the bridge in March 2018.

Months after that demonstration, the council gave Urbana San Miguel 15 days to come up with a plan to put in the walkway or else it would seize the € 1.2 million bank guarantee that the developer put down when it built the adjoining urbanizations.

There was no response and the council backed off from its threat.

Now the process has started again with guarantor Bancaja notified about the potential bond seizure.

Once Orihuela council has the money, they will tender the bridge project and get approval from the Public Works Ministry, who oversee road projects.

Local community group, AVOCA, has welcomed the news but in a statement they called for immediate work to be done like installing warning signs and putting up street lighting next to the bridge.