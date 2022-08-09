MF CARTAGENA. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 01:46



The Cabo de Pop festival lands one more August on the esplanade of the Cabo de Palos Lighthouse. The highlight of this fifth edition will be the music groups that will liven up the evenings on August 19 and 20. Perdón, Shaman Shaman, Meseta, Marta Movidas, Lisasinson and the DJ Freddy will perform on the first day. And the second, Fernandeads, Cromo, Adiós Noviembre, Espiricom and Compro Oro. It will be a day that will close the DJs Me & the reptiles.

In addition to music, during the two days of the festival there will be stalls selling local crafts and street food, such as the Guindilla taqueria, the German sausages from Fun Food and the vegetarian dishes from Barriga Verde. You can also practice sports, such as kayaking, sailing, diving and snorkeling, and there will be cleaning of coves that are difficult to access.