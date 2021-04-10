Volleyball courts, a beach bar, rental areas for water scooters and canoes and now, a soccer field. So the residents of Cabo de Palos have said enough. They refuse to allow the Demarcation of the State Coasts and the Cartagena City Council to give permission to the Murcia Beach Soccer Sports Club to install an enclosure on the Levante beach to practice this sport. The request, made on March 18 to the first of these organizations, consists of occupying a space of 1,600 square meters for a period of four years.

The intention of the president of the Club, Lázaro Galindo, is to invest 1,150 euros in material, “so that the boys train and play the national league matches” of this sport. The requested area, according to the file, does not coincide in any of its parts with the bathing areas, being very far from the beach line and located at the end of it. But the people are not willing to see this project go ahead. For this reason, from the Cabo de Palos Neighborhood Association they have already submitted an allegation to the file, because they consider that the enclosure “is absolutely incompatible with the natural purpose of the area, which is bathing, and the fundamental right of people to their use and enjoy.

“We believe that what is already on the beach is enough and that a beach soccer field would be too much and unbearable for the people who come to this area and enjoy the bathing area,” explained the neighborhood president, María Jesus Esteban. Along with this group, residents in the area have also presented several allegations. Local government sources indicated that “it would be difficult” to make this activity on the beach compatible, because “it requires a certain space and can generate noise and more crowds of people.” The same sources indicated that the City Council is in favor of “holding sporadic competitions in high season, although not in a permanent venue, but outside of high season.”