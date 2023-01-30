Three amateur swimmers prepare to go out into the open water in Cabo de Palos. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

David Abadía and Elise Camus, both 40 years old, made a decision a year and a half ago that radically changed their lives. After more than 20 years between Paris and Madrid and after spending the confinement due to the coronavirus locked up in an apartment in the capital of Spain, they decided to move to Cabo de Palos, “the best place to live in the Reg