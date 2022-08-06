Candidate for the presidency in 2018 forms a ticket with Rodrigo Neves for governor and Felipe Santa Cruz for vice

the former deputy Cape Daciolo, presidential candidate in 2018, will be the PDT candidate for the Senate in Rio de Janeiro. He completes the list of the former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT) the governor, with the former president of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) Felipe Santa Cruz in the vice.

Daciolo disputed the vacancy internally with the babalao Ivanir dos Santos. The national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, who also heads the Rio directory, defined the choice this Friday (5.Aug.2022), the last day of the deadline for holding party conventions.

the military fireman withdrew from running for the Planalto Palace on December 16, 2021. At the time, he stated that he would support the candidacy of Ciro Gomes (PDT).

In recent weeks, the Rio de Janeiro PDT had been trying to attract the PSDB – commanded in Rio by the former mayor of the Chamber. Rodrigo Maia– for their coalition, but the toucans closed support for the candidacy of Marcelo Freixo (PSB) and nominated the former Rio mayor Cesar Maia for deputy deputy.

Neves’ team called Daciolo’s choice to complete the slate “fantastic”.

The great hope, however, remains the alliance with the PSD, led in Rio by the Rio mayor, Eduardo Paes. Candidates for state and federal deputy have participated in public agendas with Rodrigo Neves and helped to make him better known.

“It will start to affect the indices. […] In the 1st week of the official campaign, after the 15th, I believe we will go to 15% or 20% in the polls”, declared the president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi.

Freixo and Neves are the main names in the left field in the dispute.

The PSB deputy has the support of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), but has been at an impasse in recent weeks with the candidacy of the deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB) to the Senate, in parallel to that of the president of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro), André Ceciliano (EN).

The governor Cláudio Castro (PL), ally of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), will seek re-election with the former mayor of Duque de Caxias Washington Reis (MDB) in vice and the support of both Romario (PL) and the deputy Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil) in the Senate race.

Castro leads the polls for voting intentions, often in a technical tie with Freixo.

With 12.8 million voters, Rio is the 3rd largest electoral college in the country. The dispute for space in the state is one of the priorities of presidential candidates.