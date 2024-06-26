Every year in Italy there are estimated to be around 5,800 new cases of multiple myeloma, a neoplastic disease of the bone marrow “typical of the elderly; the average age at diagnosis, in fact, is around 70 years”. For these patients there is a new cell therapy “Ide-cel with Car-T. We are talking about an indication for patients who have already been exposed to the three main agents in use in the therapy of multiple myeloma and who have demonstrated refractoriness to the last line of therapy”. Thus Michele Cavo, director of the Institute, told Adnkronos Salute of Hematology ‘LA Seràgnoli’, Irccs S. Orsola-Malpighi, University of Bologna and full professor of Hematology at the same University, on the occasion of the presentation – today in Rome – of two new cellular therapies in pre-treated hematological patients, Car- T who have obtained the green light for reimbursement from AIFA.

“These patients historically over the last few years have represented an unsatisfied therapeutic need with a survival duration of less than a year and which can even be no longer than 6 months – underlines Cavo – Therefore having a therapy available that overcomes the mechanisms of resistance and which is able to offer responses in approximately 80% of a patient population who have exhausted any other therapeutic alternative is certainly a great success”.

Not only that, “the new cell therapy is able to offer a survival duration of approximately two years with a good quality of life, because the therapy we are talking about is a technique with a single ‘one shot’ infusion and represents certainly a great opportunity offered to our patients.” The hematologist has no doubts about the number of patients who can access the innovative treatment: “the figure cannot be exactly calculated also because beyond the epidemiological estimates it will then be necessary to consider the characteristics of the patients, their disease and of any comorbidities. So certainly at least in an initial phase there will be a process of careful selection of these patients”, he concludes.