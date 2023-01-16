Genoa – Q&A between Brando Benifei, head of the delegation of the Pd Eurodeputies, and the deputy mayor of Genoa Peter Piciocchi on the parliamentary question presented by Benifei on the subject of the cable car of the forts and on the request for clarifications regarding the type of funding.

Benifei: “Work financed not by the Pnrr but by the complementary national plan”

“We have listened for months to the declarations of the councilor for the budget of the municipality of Genoa Piciocchi who speaks of European funds from the Pnrr for the construction of the disastrous project of the funicular above the Lagaccio. Unfortunately, however, I learn from the European Commission, directly from Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, that the work will not be financed by the Pnrr and NextGenerationEU, but by the Pnc, i.e. the Complementary National Plan, financed exclusively by the national budget, and therefore by Italian citizens. We urgently need clarification from Palazzo Tursi“: said MEP, head of delegation of the Democratic Party, Brando Benifei, commenting on the publication of the answer to his parliamentary question filed on 18 October 2022 in which he raised doubts about the environmental compatibility of the project with the conditionalities of the Pnrr. “The councilor – added the MEP – he owes explanations to the citizens of the neighborhoods involved as to why they repeatedly wanted to advertise the work as financed by the EU, when it is not true, and the reasons why the project could not be included in the Pnrr list” .

Piciocchi: “There’s no need for clarification, I’ve always said that the cable car is financed by Mibact through funds complementary to the Pnrr”

The deputy mayor of Genoa Pietro Piciocchi replies to the Pd MEP Brando Benifei: “There is absolutely no need for clarification, I have always said that the cable car is financed by Mibact through funds complementary to the Pnrr, funds which, moreover, concern the entire system of strong”, says Piciocchi. “I acknowledge that Mr Benifei, who would do well to take care of rehabilitating the image of the European Parliament and of his party in that context – continues Piciocchi – has nothing else to do than ask questions that are completely irrelevant to the European Commission. If he thought to make a scoop he really got it wrong”. “I repeat for the umpteenth time that the cable car is an environmentally sustainable infrastructure, indeed decidedly at the forefront in terms of sustainability, and that there are different levels of administrative control by independent and impartial bodies to ascertain this, which Mr Benifei evidently appears to ignore completely. I also don’t understand how significant the fact would be that the work would not be financed by the EU – he concludes – there are no series A and series B funding and the eligibility criteria of the works to be financed in terms of environmental respect are exactly the same “.