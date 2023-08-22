Home page World

The gondola now only hangs on a single rope. © dpa

Six students and two adults are in a gondola when wires snap. They wait for hours at a great height and are only secured by a steel cable. Finally there is the all clear

Islamabad – In a dramatic rescue mission in Pakistan, all occupants of a cable car gondola were freed. Six children and two adults were rescued late Tuesday evening (local time), confirmed the civil protection of the German Press Agency. The gondola was only hanging on a steel cable after two wires broke in the morning.

Army special forces had previously tried for hours to save the people in the gondola. However, when it got dark, the action was interrupted. In the evening, after close consultation with the military, helpers from the region used devices on the wire to the gondola and freed the remaining occupants, as videos on social media showed.

“I was relieved to learn that all of the children were successfully and safely rescued. Great teamwork from the military, emergency services, district administration and local people,” Acting Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar wrote on X, formerly Twitter, shortly before. dpa