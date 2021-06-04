14 people died in the tragic cable car accident in Italy, and a young boy is still in a clinic. Another egregious suspicion is now being examined.

Turin – After the tragic cable car accident in Italy, more and more dramatic details come to light. 14 people had lost their lives in the crash on Monte Mottarone in northern Italy. Only one little boy survived the accident, seriously injured. Probably because his parents had held him protectively.

Cable car accident in Italy: has the cable car been manipulated for years? Video footage is now being checked

After the suspicion arose shortly after the accident that the cable car had been tampered with and for this reason the emergency brake could not have applied, the public prosecutor is now investigating another outrageous suspicion. Accordingly, the public prosecutor in Verbania is examining video recordings that are said to have been made in 2014 and 2018. This was confirmed by the investigating prosecutor, Olimpia Bossi, the news agencies Adnkronos and Ansa on Wednesday night.

ZDF reported on the recordings on Tuesday evening on the television program “Frontal 21”, which confirmed the suspicion that forks had been used long before the accident on Whitsunday to block the emergency brakes on the gondolas. As further revealed in the TV report, the recordings are said to have only been discovered by accident. They come from a man from Switzerland who filmed the cable car out of interest in the technology. After the crash, the man, who himself worked in the industry, rummaged through his photos and discovered the forks.

These devices may be used for maintenance work. However, the report also showed a recording of people in the gondola. Bossi initially did not want to evaluate the recordings, as Ansa quoted the prosecutor.

Cable car accident in Italy: boy is still in hospital – he has lost his whole family

All of Italy mourns after the crash of the cable car with a small, only five-year-old boy. The child not only lost its parents and great-grandparents in the accident. His little brother also died. A total of 14 people lost their lives in the cable car crash, the only survivor is still in a clinic in Turin. For a previously unexplained cause, the cable of the cable car broke. Actually, at that moment, the emergency brakes on the suspension cable should have applied and prevented the fall.

A technical manager is under domestic arrest. According to media reports, he admitted that he had recently deactivated the emergency brakes. These are said to have caused disruptions in the operation of the cable car.

