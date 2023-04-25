The top of the cabinet will probably discuss the government’s money shortage and additional measures to achieve climate goals until late into the night on Tuesday. Increasing the deductible is on the table and there is still discussion about how motorists should drive cleaner or completely electric.

It is not a crisis, but ‘we are not out yet’, coalition sources say. And time is running out, because the cabinet will meet in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday morning and Rutte IV wants to take major decisions there.

Call it a kind of ‘super-Wednesday’: because decisions are being made about both the spring memorandum (about money) and about additional climate measures that the cabinet wants to take. That is why Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Deputy Prime Ministers Sigrid Kaag (D66), Carola Schouten (ChristenUnie) and Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) will meet at the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday evening.

Debt

First of all, the spring memorandum is on the table, the annual adjustment of the national budget. And it is not rosy this year. The cabinet first wants to give billions to Groningen, because of the aftermath of gas extraction. And there are quite a few setbacks. For example, the government was able to borrow money for free for a long time due to the low interest rate, but now that it has started to rise, Rutte IV is at risk of spending up to 9 billion euros per year on loans in the coming years, say government sources. In addition, a hefty cost item is expected at asylum: due to the rising influx, it may lose up to 5 billion euros more than previously estimated. See also How is it possible that Anjet Daanje only broke through so late?

There are also windfalls: because ministries suffer from a shortage of workers, they do not get all their investments spent. As a result, an unknown number of billions have been left on the shelf.

Nevertheless, the conclusion is: cuts must be made, because Minister Kaag (Finance) no longer wants the national debt to rise, she has told ministries. Only the Ministry of Defense is spared as the war in Ukraine rages on.

A woman from the Netherlands fills up at a filling station in Belgium. Due to the high fuel prices in the Netherlands, many people fill up with petrol or diesel in neighboring countries. © ANP / ANP

For that reason, the Ministries of Social Affairs and Public Health are being looked at. Very concretely: this could mean, for example, that the deductible (currently still 385 euros) could increase next year. Or that working or job-seekers no longer receive a subsidy for training. Now there was a so-called Stap budget of a maximum of 1,000 euros per year, but that may be scrapped. See also Macron and Orban declare "loyal partners" in the EU despite their political differences

And there is more than can affect citizens, because of the extra climate measures that the cabinet will decide on. In the coalition agreement it was agreed that CO2 emissions must be reduced by at least 55 percent by 2030, the target is even 60 percent. But this requires more than is already being done. For example, a meat or dairy tax was thought of, but that does not seem necessary, say coalition sources.

cars

The ‘center of gravity’ lies with industry: it will ‘deliver’ a quarter of the efforts to achieve the extra reduction. But what VVD, CDA, D66 and ChristenUnie have not yet decided is: what should we do with motorists? For example, the price of fuel already seems to be rising, but the main question is: to what extent should the government ‘force’ road users to drive less or cleaner.

For example, plans are on the table to force petrol stations to mix their petrol and diesel with more expensive biofuels. As a result, the liter price would rise by another 5 to 10 cents next year. The cabinet hopes that there will be less driving.

In 2030, cars that run on fossil fuels may no longer be sold (video): See also Biden mobilizes to protect minority voting rights

Electric lease cars

The proposal to make it compulsory for all lease cars to be electric by 2025 is also being considered. Within the EU this will be mandatory in 2035 anyway, but if ‘we’ start here earlier, more of these types of cars will also be on the second-hand market. It is also being considered to further stimulate the purchase of such a second-hand electric car through a subsidy.

The problem is: more electric cars means less tax revenue. Something has to be found about this, otherwise the cabinet will again have a hole in the budget. That is why it has been suggested to double the purchase tax on cars, but that is a bit too much for the coalition parties.

Ideally, the cabinet will present two packages on Wednesday afternoon after the Council of Ministers: both the spring memorandum and the climate measures. But at the same time there is no hard deadline. The spring memorandum must not be completed until June 1, the climate package on May 1, so if the consultations are not completed tonight, there is still a little respite.

