The government will invest 22 billion euros in the province of Groningen over the next thirty years. Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) and State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining, D66) announced this on Tuesday during their visit to the Groningen village of Garmerwolde, where they presented the cabinet’s plans for future dealings with Groningen. This is the government’s response to the damning report of the parliamentary committee of inquiry on natural gas extraction. The government once again apologizes to the Groningen population for the damage suffered. Earlier, the cabinet announced that it would spend 9 billion euros on the recovery of Groningen, so more than 13 billion euros will now be added.

The Commision concluded that ignoring Groningen interests for financial gain was an “unprecedented system failure” that led to “a disastrous situation”. Among other things, the cabinet wants to invest in “sustainability, quality of life and economic prospects” of the region that has been hit by earthquakes, which also includes part of North Drenthe. In total, the two ministers presented fifty measures, including compensation for immaterial damage to victims and the restoration of public spaces.

‘Overcompensation is taken for granted by the cabinet’

Repairing earthquake damage to buildings remains a key issue. According to the cabinet, the handling of this has so far been ‘too legal and technical and the implementation costs, particularly in the claims settlement, are unsustainably high’. Interest groups and victims have complained time and time again about the state of affairs. The parliamentary committee of inquiry wrote: “Residents are losing control of their own lives as they wait for their claims to be dealt with.”

For damage claims up to 40,000 euros, inspectors will therefore no longer attempt to discover causality; “These damages are presumed without further investigation to be caused by gas extraction.” The government accepts that this system will lead to overcompensation. According to the cabinet, a total of about 270,000 damage claims for buildings have been received so far, and that number continues to rise. The lion’s share has now been repaid, albeit with many delays. More than twenty thousand claims have yet to be processed.

Read also Consciously looking away from the problems in Groningen is symbolic of the Rutte era



Settle a debt of honor

The province of Groningen is of the opinion that a ‘debt of honor’ should be settled by the government because of the gas extraction that led to the extensive earthquake damage. The province says it needs 30 billion euros for this, and on top of that an unlimited budget for repair and reinforcement operations. The government recognizes that debt of honor, but comes with a different amount. According to the calculations of the parliamentary committee of inquiry on natural gas extraction in Groningen, the state earned a total of about 360 billion euros over sixty years of natural gas extraction, of which 1 percent ended up with the province of Groningen.

Since last year, State Secretary Vijlbrief has been responsible for communicating with Groningen residents about this dossier. He writes about the compensation scheme: “Children and young people have not been given the youth they deserve. […] We cannot give them back ten years of their lives. But we can use this last chance to do better.”

Read also Why can’t you compare an earthquake in Groningen with an earthquake in Indonesia?



‘Rutte did not intervene at any time’

Although gas extraction already started in 1963, the past four cabinets led by Prime Minister Rutte are specifically guilty of ignoring signals, according to the chairman of the parliamentary committee of inquiry Tom van der Lee (GroenLinks). From residents who sounded the alarm, but also, for example, when the Groningen village of Huizinge was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 in 2012. He said that two months ago NRC.

According to Van der Lee, Rutte “did not intervene at any time. Not with the minister, not even in the Council of Ministers. While the problem was serious enough.” Later, Rutte became more actively involved, according to Van der Lee, although according to the chairman, his interference had no effect: “He paid visits, made promises, made excuses, raised expectations. It did not lead to a substantial change that benefited the victims.” That Rutte should resign because of the Groningen affair is crystal clear to many Groningen residents.

Read also A wry feeling prevails, but many Groningen residents agree on one thing: ‘Rutte must leave’

