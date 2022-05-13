The cabinet wants to thoroughly reorganize youth care in the coming months. State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health, Welfare and Sport, ChristenUnie) announced this on Friday. in a letter to parliament† With the plans, the government wants to reverse a number of reforms from 2015.

With the reorganization, the cabinet wants to ensure that young people with complex problems can be helped quickly. This must be arranged nationally, where it is currently the case for each municipality. “All in all, the promise of decentralization (appropriate help, close to home, family-wide, more efficient and with less costs) has not been sufficiently fulfilled,” writes Van Ooijen.

The government wanted municipalities to cut back 500 million euros on youth care in the coming years. That measure has also been withdrawn: the cutbacks will continue, but will be at the expense of the central government. Van Ooijen is considering introducing a personal contribution to save on such costs. In addition, standards must be set for the length of treatment for milder cases.

Because these standards do not currently exist, the costs for treatments can sometimes be high. With this measure, the government hopes to tackle exorbitantly high profits for healthcare providers. More efficient tenders and reducing the number of healthcare providers are also being looked at. According to the plan, providers of specialist care should receive more attention.

Waiting lists in youth care

Young people with, for example, anorexia or severe depression or children who qualify for youth protection are currently on a waiting list for too long. This is partly due to a shortage of staff, writes the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate Friday. Young people and their families sometimes wait months before an investigation into their situation is opened.

In addition to a shortage of specialist staff, the number of children requiring care has increased significantly in recent years. In 1997, one in 27 young people sought professional youth help. In 2015, the year of the decentralization of youth care, this was one in ten. Last year it was one in seven young people.