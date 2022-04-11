The government wants to prevent tenants in the private sector from having to pay a significantly higher rent due to rising inflation. Thanks to an initiative of the PvdA, the maximum rent increase for three years – until mid-2024 – is limited to the statutory inflation plus 1 percent. That was a good idea to counteract large rent increases – previously the increase in the free sector was not limited – but due to the high inflation this is now turning out badly.

