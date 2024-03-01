Home page politics

Payment card is coming: After the traffic light coalition has settled their dispute, the Federal Cabinet wants to give the green light today. © Bodo Schackow/dpa

The coalition has settled its dispute over the introduction of the nationwide payment card for refugees, and the cabinet will probably give the green light. The design remains a matter for the states.

Berlin – The introduction of the nationwide payment card for refugees is getting closer. After the traffic light coalition has settled its dispute, the federal cabinet wants to give the green light today. The dpa learned from government circles that a corresponding formulation aid from the Federal Ministry of Labor should be decided by the cabinet in a circulation procedure.

Recently there were concerns among the Greens. But the Federal Ministry of Economics, led by the Greens, now said: “The payment card makes sense to prevent money from being transferred abroad. Accordingly, the formulation aid for the introduction of a nationwide uniform legal basis for the payment card is approved.” “Bild” and the news portal “Table Media” had previously reported on it.

Kretschmer wants uniform nationwide regulations

Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) welcomed the agreement of the traffic light coalition in principle. Now it depends on the exact details, he told the dpa in Chemnitz. The payment card is important to make it more difficult for refugees to make transfer payments to their countries of origin. A nationwide regulation creates legal clarity.

At the end of January, 14 of 16 federal states agreed on a joint procurement process to introduce a payment card for asylum seekers, which should be completed by the summer. Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are going their own way, but also want to introduce a payment card.

Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are going their own way

The Ministry of the Interior in Schwerin launched the Europe-wide tender for this in mid-February. The deadline for submitting offers is March 19th. According to the State Ministry of the Interior, a pilot test will start in Bavaria in March, initially in the three districts of Fürstenfeldbruck, Günzburg and Traunstein as well as in the independent city of Straubing. The nationwide introduction is planned for the second quarter. In Thuringia, the districts of Greiz and Eichsfeld had already started model tests with payment cards in December.

Among other things, the card is intended to prevent asylum seekers from transferring money to smugglers or to their family or friends abroad. The Greens parliamentary group had said that the introduction of the card would be possible even without a federal regulation. However, the federal states insisted on clarification in federal law in order to create legal certainty in the event of a lawsuit against the card. The coalition partners SPD and FDP also urged the Greens to agree.

Design should be the responsibility of the states

The payment card should now be expressly included as an option in the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. Every adult member of a household who is entitled to benefits should receive their own payment card. The specific design of the payment card should be the responsibility of the countries that have agreed on minimum standards in a working group. However, the planned federal regulation still has to be approved by the Bundestag.

The agreement includes checks on details: This applies, for example, to asylum seekers who have been in Germany for a long time and who work, study or do training and receive state benefits that correspond in type and amount to citizen's benefit (analog benefits). The question is whether they should be excluded from the payment card.

Green party deputy Andreas Audretsch told the dpa that the planned tests would now be carried out. “But payment cards must not prevent people from integrating in Germany and becoming part of our society, especially if they live here permanently,” said Audretsch. dpa