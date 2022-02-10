The old normal beckons: the cabinet wants to give catering, culture and all other places where the corona admission ticket applies, much wider. They are allowed to allow more people again, without a fixed seat and without 1,5 meters away. The closing time goes to one o’clock in the morning.



Tobias den Hartog, Niels Klaassen



10 Feb. 2022











Next Friday the major relaxation will start, catering, culture and events can then open until 01:00.

Insiders confirm that. Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66) will unfold his plans tonight in a letter to the House of Representatives.

The intentions in a row: the advice to work from home can be thrown overboard, closing times in the catering industry and culture can be extended to 1 a.m. The 1.5 meter obligation and fixed seat can be removed in places where the corona pass applies (as long as it concerns locations up to 500 visitors). See also “Bad friends” exchange accusations before the prosecution

For places with more than 500 guests, the permanent seat remains required, such as football stadiums. However, the 1.5 meters will also be canceled there. The cabinet also has a plan for nightlife: it can open again with 1G. Everyone must then do access tests.

The cabinet will approach the next corona press conference differently. The OMT still has to meet tomorrow, but to make the extensions legally and procedurally possible, the House of Representatives is already involved in the plans. If the experts or mayors pull the emergency brake later, the agenda may still change. But the contours are clear.

And if the pressure on the hospitals remains limited after this, the corona pass may even expire completely later this month, just like the mouth cap obligation and the one and a half meter rule.

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Determining the official working hours for Sharjah government employees

2G

Kuipers also had to deal with a setback. The possibility to apply 2G – only welcoming vaccinated and cured persons – will be lost. A majority of the House of Representatives opposed this in a vote today.

Ernst Kuipers, Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, in the House of Representatives © ANP



Press conference

Kuipers announced his plans on Tuesday in a corona press conference, this time without Prime Minister Rutte. In view of the ‘new phase’ in which the corona crisis is in, he wants to place more in the background. All hope is that corona will become a ‘flu-like’ disease that can be lived with.