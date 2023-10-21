According to the White House, the US is ‘very closely involved’ in the release of hostages

The United States was “very closely involved.” the release of the hostage American mother and daughter Friday by Hamas, White House spokesman John Kirby said CNN. He said Qatar and Israel played key roles and the US was “very closely involved at various levels.”

Kirby declined to say what Hamas’ motives were for releasing the two. “Also because there are still Americans being held hostage and we would like to return them to their families.” Hamas says it acted from a “humanitarian point of view.” The mother is said to be in poor health. Israel says the release is the result of “military pressure” on Hamas.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday evening that he was “overjoyed” that 59-year-old Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie are free again. They are from Chicago and were visiting family in southern Israel.

They were the first hostages to be released since Hamas kidnapped about two hundred people in the massacre in Israel two weeks ago. Israeli soldiers said Friday that the majority of them are still alive.

After the release, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said on social media that he would “not diminish efforts to retrieve all abducted and missing persons” and at the same time “continue to fight until victory is achieved.”