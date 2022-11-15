But yes: is there actually a good alternative? Not any time soon.

All individually in our trusty four-wheeler on the way to the destination. In that respect it would be better for the environment if we were alone on the bus or train. In an ideal world, that could indeed be a solution. However, the Netherlands is a drama when it comes to public transport outside the Randstad. And yet the cabinet wants to get you out of the car to travel in an alternative way. Because that dramatic accessibility outside the Randstad, they say something to do about it:

We are opting for substantial investments in public transport and cycling. With this we ensure that homes throughout the country are accessible in a sustainable way. We opt not only for investments in the Randstad, but also in the region. For example, we ensure that pupils and students from the Achterhoek can get to their study program in Arnhem more easily and faster by train, and we are making a new residential area in Groningen easily accessible by public transport. Secretary of State Heijnen

A healthy ambition of the cabinet. However, even the Central Planning Bureau for the Environment recently concluded that the car is the most optimal means of transport in the Netherlands. The coalition agreement stated that the cabinet would make money available for better accessibility in the Netherlands. Now it has become known where exactly that 7.5 billion euros will end up.

The cabinet will use half of that amount to improve public transport in new residential areas. If you still live in an old residential area, take the car or something. More than a billion euros are used for traffic flow on the roads and 10 percent of the amount goes to the bicycle paths.

Better public transport in new housing estates: at what cost?

In particular, improving public transport in new residential areas is a thing. Of course that comes at someone’s expense. You and I can already feel him coming: that’s the driver. The focus is on good accessibility of public transport. Lots of parking spaces at new homes will be a lot lower on the list of priorities. Still, it sucks if you can’t park the car in your own neighborhood. And when your friends come for coffee, they come by bus or by bike. Homes in the more luxurious segment are less affected by this: they often come with their own driveway.

The cabinet is thus making a clearly different choice compared to previous cabinets. In fact, roads have always been the top priority when it comes to infrastructure spending. Now a large part of the money goes to alternative forms of transport: the train, bus and bicycle. Obsolete thing actually, a car.

