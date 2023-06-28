advice ignoredThe cabinet is not going to force festival organizers and operators of pubs and discotheques to turn back the volume knob. Last year, the Health Council advised to reduce the maximum noise level by half at locations with amplified music, as in neighboring countries, but the cabinet fears that this will lead to ‘unworkable situations’.

Legislation is expensive and supervision of loud noise is difficult to implement, warns State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health) in conversation with this site. “We can better protect people in the short term with voluntary agreements and good information.” With this, the cabinet is ignoring the advice of the Health Council.

What is going on?

There is no law in the Netherlands about how loud the music can be. However, it has been agreed with music venues and festivals that music should not exceed 103 decibels for more than fifteen minutes. Without earplugs, this can damage your hearing in less than five minutes. The House of Representatives considers this irresponsible and advocates a legal maximum of 100 decibels in entertainment venues. A difference of 3 decibels seems little, but in the music world this means a halving of the sound.

Doctors warned last year in a series of stories in this newspaper for an increase in hearing damage in young people. It sparked a nationwide riot. Over the past few months, Van Ooijen has been discussing this with proponents and opponents. The minister wants to take various measures to reduce hearing damage, but thinks it is going too far to oblige catering managers to do something about the noise, he writes in a letter to the House of Representatives on Wednesday.



Cheers and claps

This has to do with a number of things, says Van Ooijen. For example, most cafés and many music venues require ‘considerable investments’ to enable a maximum noise level of 100 decibels. It is not clear which investments he is referring to. Furthermore, many festivals and concert halls would barely exceed 100 decibels, according to Van Ooijen from noise measurements.

Moreover, a reduction in the noise level makes little sense, because the cheering and clapping of the audience ‘would often already exceed 100 decibels’. In addition, aiming for stricter rules may have the effect that the enthusiasm within the covenant ‘to do good things now’ is smothered and comes to a standstill, Van Ooijen fears.

This covenant, in which the government and event makers fight together against hearing damage, will be expanded with more partners in the coming period. Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN) has been the major absentee for years. They do not want any additional regulations and have therefore deliberately remained outside the covenant. At Van Ooijen’s insistence, the sector will now ‘investigate how it can connect’, but a full commitment has still not been made. If it came to that, it would be an important step, says Van Ooijen, because ‘young people usually go out to a café or club more often than they visit a concert or festival’. See also Information fatigue: less informed, happier?

The government ignores the personal suffering, the social costs and the healthcare costs that hearing damage entails Wil Verschoor, patient organization Hoormij

Losing party

This half-commitment from KHN and other ‘seriously disappointing measures’ make little impression on Wil Verschoor of patient organization Hoormij. “Festival-goers and catering visitors are the losing party here,” she says. “The government ignores the personal suffering, the social costs and the healthcare costs that hearing damage entails.” Henri Marres, chairman of the national ENT association, is disappointed that the Health Council’s advice does not lead to a concrete adjustment to 100 decibels.

What will the cabinet do? Stimulating the sale of earplugs in catering establishments, expanding the covenant with several partners, detecting hearing damage in children more structurally and having the quality of headphones tested by the NVWA. “We are very pleased with the direction and specific recommendations outlined by the State Secretary that do justice to the breadth and complexity of the problem and solutions,” says Saskia Kloet of the SecurityNL knowledge centre. “We are of course in favor of turning down the sound where possible. At the same time, we also know that the desired 100 decibels are not safe for your ears and protection is still desirable.”

The Dutch Association of Hearing Care Companies (NVAB) is also pleased with the ‘urgency’ that the cabinet now feels, but warns that the policy should not be ‘too noncommittal’.

Text continues below this video in which SafetyNL advises how to prevent hearing damage:

Earplugs in catering

You can prevent hearing damage by wearing good earplugs, say experts. Hearing care professionals and suppliers have seen the sale of hearing protection ‘explode’ after reporting in this newspaper. However, the sale of earplugs in the hospitality industry is currently not allowed due to the retail ban that clubs must adhere to. Van Ooijen now says he wants to change the law so that visitors can protect their ears at dance parties.

In the Netherlands the music is generally louder than in other countries. Research by consultancy Berenschot shows that Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Sweden use a noise level of 100 decibels on average over an hour. In practice, this corresponds to an average of 102 decibels over a quarter of an hour. “That means a de facto deviation of 1 decibel from the maximum in the covenant,” says Van Ooijen. England currently stands out with a maximum of 107 decibels.

