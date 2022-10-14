The presence of a minister at the World Cup is politically sensitive due to the human rights situation in Qatar, especially the working conditions of the migrant workers who built the stadiums. The House of Representatives, including the coalition parties D66 and ChristenUnie, has called on the cabinet by a majority not to go.
However, the government does not consider it wise to confront an important oil-producing country in the current energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Another factor is that Qatar has been instrumental in the evacuation of Dutch people from Afghanistan.
