The cabinet is not prepared to move the date of the apology for the slavery past from December 19 to July 1, 2023, 150 years after the end of slavery. This is what several cabinet partners said after the second meeting in the Catshuis about the apologies on Tuesday.

Afterwards, the attitude of the cabinet was displeased in the freezing cold. “I have come to the conclusion that they actually do not want to do anything for the target group,” says Glenn Codfried of Radio Mart. That Amsterdam radio station is one of the initiators of summary proceedings, which will be brought before the court on Thursday, to get December 19 off the table as the date of apologies. Codfried particularly criticizes the lack of consultation with descendants and interest groups about the date of apology and remedial measures.

Joancy Breeveld, the lawyer preparing the summary proceedings, said it is now up to the judge to decide whether the apologies will go through – even though the cabinet has not yet officially confirmed what it will say on Monday. She will try to prove that the preparation of the apology was “careless” and “harmful to the descendants”.

Disappointment

It is a disappointing outcome for the cabinet, which had hoped to get the interest groups and descendants behind the date of 19 December. Especially since the cabinet’s interlocutors at the previous session in the Catshuis, last Thursday, expressed hope. Mercedes Zandwijken, founder of the Keti Koti Dialogue Table, then felt ‘really heard for the first time’. The cabinet had promised to discuss the implementation of December 19, and to send a minister to Suriname – it later turned out that minister Sigrid Kaag – to smooth out the folds.

There was a lot of criticism of the cabinet at the end of November, when it was leaked that an apology would be made on 19 December. Prime Minister Mark Rutte would apologize in the Netherlands, after which seven ministers would travel to the Caribbean islands and Suriname to explain the cabinet decision there. In addition, there would be a fund of 200 million euros for awareness and 27 million euros for a slavery museum.

The plan led to confusion. It was not communicated through the official channels. Suriname said it had not heard anything. Interest groups at home and abroad were not involved in the text of apology.

A conversation in the Catshuis had to get everyone on the same page. But the fact that it was planned for December 8 led to anger, because the Surinamese December murders are then commemorated. That is why a second interview was planned for those who were not present for that reason. That was chaired by Kaag because Rutte had other obligations.

Kaag spoke after “intensive, but valuable” conversations. She confirmed that “a meaningful moment” will take place on December 19. And that “a lot will happen in the coming days”.

For now, the apologies seem to continue. The cabinet is in a hurry. There is fear that after the Provincial Council elections, there may no longer be political support for the apologies. Another reason, the coalition says, is fear that the longer the discussion goes on, the more the apologies will become politicised.