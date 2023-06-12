The cabinet will start this Monday with the national approach to large nitrogen emitters, the peak loaders. About 3,000 companies, mainly farmers and a few industrial companies, can receive subsidies and advice to voluntarily improve sustainability, move or stop. The scheme will run for a total of nine months, from July 3 to April 5 next year.

The website www.aanpakpiekbelasting.nl contains a ‘calculation tool’ that farmers can use to see whether they qualify as peak loaders and are eligible for the scheme. These are companies that deposit at least 2,500 mol (units of) nitrogen per year in vulnerable natural areas within a radius of 25 kilometres. This value has been determined in such a way that it concerns a total of approximately 3,000 companies, nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal (VVD) writes in a letter to Parliament on Monday. This mainly concerns companies near affected Natura2000 areas; mostly around the Veluwe and elsewhere in Gelderland and less so in the coastal provinces. Approximately 60 percent of the 3,000 peak loaders who qualify for the scheme are located in Gelderland.

Buy out

The peak tax scheme is open to farmers of dairy cattle, pigs, poultry (chickens and turkeys) and veal calves. In addition, the government also has a scheme for a broader group of another 10,000 other companies to voluntarily allow themselves to be bought out.

At the beginning of May, the European Commission gave permission for the buy-out schemes for peak loaders and other farmers. According to Brussels, these subsidy schemes do not violate state aid rules. The cabinet is initially allocating 975 million euros for the peak tax scheme, and 500 million euros for the squeeze-out scheme for the broader group.

The peak tax scheme is voluntary, but companies that do not want to stop, relocate or extensify may face coercive measures from next year.

At the same time, it is not the case that farmers who are now regarded as peak loaders via the calculation tool will necessarily be confronted with ‘mandatory instruments’.

“There will be no better offer after this for entrepreneurs who want to end their livestock farming activity,” the letter to parliament emphasizes. “There will be no more financially attractive arrangement.” Companies can also draw up their own business plan and come up with ideas and proposals to reduce their nitrogen emissions themselves.

Nature permit

With the peak loader approach, the cabinet wants to reduce nitrogen significantly in order to restore vulnerable nature, and to grant more permits for business activities that release nitrogen. With the nitrogen space that will be released, the cabinet also wants to legalize so-called PAS detectors. These are farmers who were exempt from a nature permit under previous rules, but ran into problems when the government’s previous nitrogen approach was rejected by the Council of State.

The peak loader approach will be a collaboration between the national government and provinces, municipalities and water boards. “The cabinet will keep a close eye on whether all parties are fulfilling their role properly and will enter into discussions if necessary. This also applies to banks”, says Minister Van der Wal’s letter to Parliament.