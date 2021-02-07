The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the process of receiving subsidies by regions for the construction of social institutions for the elderly. The procedure will be facilitated by a delay in the submission of a number of documents, according to the website of the Russian government.

Thus, a certificate of ownership of a land plot, a building permit and a state expert examination can be sent after the signing of the subsidy agreement. It is specified that the deferral is granted until July 1 of the year preceding construction. To receive state support, you only need an application and the inclusion of a social facility in the draft federal investment program.

It is noted that the new procedure for issuing subsidies will accelerate the construction of hospitals for permanent residence of the elderly, including single pensioners and disabled people.

We add that in January the head of the Duma Committee for Security and Anti-Corruption Vasily Piskarev sent a request to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation in connection with the increasing number of deaths in fires in private nursing homes. He noted that over 30 people have died in such fires recently in a number of regions.