The cabinet is sending aid and rescue equipment to the area in Ukraine affected by the destruction of the Kachovka dam. Minister Liesje Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation) announced this tonight.



08-06-23, 15:43

The Netherlands will send approximately 20 boats, more than 15 water pumps, more than 180 life jackets and more than 50 waders that will be made available by the Dutch water boards. The National Rescue Brigade also supplies at least 12 lifeboats (vletten). The goods will go to Ukraine as soon as possible. The ministries and parties involved are still working on the transport of these goods.

An initial estimate is that a minimum of 500,000 euros is needed to fund the aid. That money comes from the Foreign Affairs budget. The Netherlands already offered aid to Ukraine on Wednesday after the destruction of the Kachovka dam caused major flooding in the country. Because the emergency aid is coordinated at a European level, no final decision has yet been made about the deployment.

Disaster relief

The Ukrainian government already asked the international community for help in disaster relief on Wednesday. President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron. He promised to send help today.



Hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine do not have normal access to drinking water, according to Zelensky. The destruction of the dam on the Dnipro River also destroyed one of the largest water reservoirs. The Ukrainian president says the authorities are doing everything they can to help people, but they can only provide help in the areas under Kyiv’s control.

The barges supplied by the Rescue Brigades are vessels made of wood, steel or nowadays also plastic. This concerns old material from the National Rescue Fleet (NRV). The boats are therefore not at the expense of rescue work on Dutch waters. Rescue brigades that want to make their barges available have two options. They can sell it to the ministry or get a replacement boat ‘in time’.

Near Kherson, the dam in the Dnipro river was destroyed on Monday night: