In addition, the Netherlands is extending the deployment of several dozen advisers up to and including July 2025, Ministers Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) and Kajsa Ollongren (Defence), together with a number of other cabinet members, reported in a letter to the House of Representatives on Friday afternoon.

Given its close location, security in Iraq is in the interest of Europe and therefore also of the Netherlands, say the ministers. The consequences can also be felt here if the country becomes more unstable, they argue. This can lead to new conflicts, a resurgence of terrorism and swelling migration flows.

The NATO mission is to help Iraq resist IS and other threats. Until April this year, 125 Dutch military personnel were active in Iraq to secure Erbil airport.

