The cabinet seems to stick to December 19 to make excuses for the slavery past. Prime Minister Mark Rutte made this clear after consultation with representatives of the Caribbean Netherlands and Suriname.



8 Dec. 2022

He said afterwards: ,,It is extremely annoying that parts of plans leaked. Then everyone has to respond to snippets of information.” He called December 19 an ‘important moment’, without confirming that the Netherlands will apologize on that date. “We want to make a success of that moment. But then it’s not finished either. It is only finished when discrimination has stopped.”

Rutte also mentioned July 1 next year as an important date, then it will be 150 years since slavery disappeared.

The deliberations in the Catshuis in The Hague were under tension. For example, noise has arisen about the leaked plans of the government to apologize on December 19 for slavery, of which the Netherlands has been guilty for more than two centuries. Some find the apology hasty and there is also a difference of opinion about an appropriate date for this.

Rutte has still not officially confirmed that apologies will be offered and speaks of a cabinet response to the advice of the Slavery History Dialogue Group last year. But sources from The Hague have previously confirmed that eight cabinet members will apologize on the said date in the Netherlands, Suriname and the Caribbean Netherlands. At the same time, 200 million euros would be made available for an awareness fund and 27 million euros for a slavery museum in Amsterdam. Rutte does not want to say anything about that either.

Many who deal with the slavery past applaud apologies. But there are criticisms of the way this should be done. For example, Rabin Baldewsingh, the National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism, thinks that the king should apologize because of his role as head of state. Rutte does not think this is appropriate because he fears that this will draw the monarch into the political debate, given that there are also many opponents of apologies in the Netherlands.

From 1621, the Netherlands became one of the largest slave traders in the world. Slavery was abolished in 1863, but then it took another ten years for the enslaved to be freed. In 2023 it will therefore be exactly 150 years ago that slavery came to an end within the Kingdom. Every year on July 1, the abolition is celebrated with Keti Koti. Some would rather see the Netherlands apologize on that day next year.

In addition to Rutte, the ministers Hanke Bruins Slot (Interior Affairs), Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture, Science), Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) and the State Secretaries Alexandra van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations) and Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health, Welfare) also joined. Who exactly has been invited has not been disclosed because it is a private consultation. But it is said that Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas of Curaçao is present. There have been several consultations between those involved, but this is the first time in the Catshuis. There will also be another meeting on December 13, but it is not known whether this will again take place in the Catshuis.

