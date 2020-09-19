Expressing concern over the death rate in the case of Kovid-19 in some states, which is higher than the national average, the cabinet secretary has asked 12 states and union territories to analyze the more death districts and hospitals and find the appropriate solution.

The Union Health Ministry said that in a high level review meeting on Saturday, they asked the states to ensure optimum utilization of RT-PCR test potential. He also emphasized on making sure that not a single patient with symptoms is missed in the rapid antigen test and RT-PCR examination is necessary in every such case.

During the meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, Commerce and Industry Minister addressed these states and Union Territories and reviewed the availability of oxygen there. The Health Ministry said that 12 states and Union Territories participated in the meeting held through video conference. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chandigarh, Telangana, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal participated in this meeting.

The ministry said that about 80 percent of the cases of Kovid-19 are from these states and union territories. “The Minister of Commerce and Industry asked for an analysis at the district and health center level and asked to address the issue of availability of oxygen along with effective planning.” He also asked states and union territories to share better ways which other states of the country can adopt.

Union Health Secretary, Member (Health) in NITI Aayog, Secretary in Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Senior officials of Ministry of Health, Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Secretaries of 12 States and Union Territories. “The Cabinet Secretary applauded the states for increasing the investigation but expressed concern over the death rate in many states, higher than the national average,” the statement said. Asked for a proper solution there.

