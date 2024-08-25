Kuwait’s official news agency (KUNA) reported that an Amiri decree was issued on Sunday amending the appointment of a number of ministers and appointing other ministers in the government of Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for the year 2024.

The decree included in its first article amending the appointment of each of: “Abdulrahman Badah Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi as Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Noura Mohammed Khaled Al-Mishaan as Minister of Public Works, Omar Saud Abdulaziz Al-Omar as Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Mahmoud Abdulaziz Mahmoud Bushehri as Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and Dr. Amthal Hadi Haif Al-Huwailah as Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs.”

The decree stipulated in its second article the appointment of “Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Al-Ajil Al-Askar as Minister of Commerce and Industry, Abdul Latif Hamed Hamad Al-Mishari as Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Dr. Nader Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jalal as Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Education, and Noura Suleiman Salem Al-Fassam as Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment.”