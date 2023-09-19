The outgoing cabinet wants “more students to be able to attend classes without going hungry.” That is why money will again be available next year for school meals at primary and secondary schools. 166 million euros have been collected for this. The money partly comes from the Ministries of Social Affairs and Employment (52.5 million euros) and Health, Welfare and Sport (10 million euros), the rest comes from the education budget. The money will be distributed by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science among the various education sectors, in proportion to student numbers.

The government allocated money for school meals for the first time in October 2022, initially on a four-month trial basis. The reason was rising inflation and high energy prices. This caused some parents to have such financial problems that they could no longer afford breakfast for their children. An 11-year-old boy in Rotterdam fainted at school after not eating anything all weekend.

A survey among 457 primary schools by the Youth Education Fund showed in March that children who received a school meal at school have more energy and can concentrate better during lessons. The budget was then extended. Now money has been found to do this again in 2024. It is up to the next cabinet to determine whether schools will continue to receive money for meals.