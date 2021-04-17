The Commission of the Government of the Russian Federation on legislative activity did not approve the legislative initiative on additional paid leave of up to 10 days for fathers of newborn children. The draft of the negative opinion of the Cabinet of Ministers was received on April 17 TASS.

The bill was submitted to the government by the State Duma deputy from the Liberal Democratic Party Vasily Vlasov. He proposed to provide men with leave of up to 10 calendar days from the day following the child’s birthday, with the preservation of wages. It is assumed that the corresponding amendments will be made to the Labor Code of the Russian Federation.

The current legislation provides for the father’s right to take unpaid leave for up to five calendar days. The profile commission pointed to the emerging contradiction in the application of the proposed legislative practice.

“The draft law does not clearly define the legal nature of the proposed new type of leave, since the draft law deals with additional leave with pay, but at the same time, the projected provisions are included by the authors of the draft law in Article 255 of the Maternity Leave Code, which is supposed to be granted to the father for on the basis of a certificate of incapacity for work, ”- says the draft revocation.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers indicated that the implementation of the initiative will require the allocation of additional “appropriations from the budgets of the budgetary system of the Russian Federation.” At the same time, the author of the draft law did not indicate specific sources for financing the arising obligations, which contradicts the requirements of the Budget Code of the Russian Federation.

On April 14, it became known that State Duma deputy Ivan Sukharev also proposed to provide fathers with an additional paid leave for a period of five days on the occasion of the birth of a child.

Viktoria Danilchenko, a lawyer and specialist in family law, supported this initiative in an interview with Izvestia. According to her, in the legislative sphere, there is discrimination against male parents, which must be combated. This applies to both the fathers’ right to leave, and the rights to maternity capital and to determine the child’s place of residence after divorce, as well as in criminal law.

Last November, it was reported that Superjob analysts were investigating men’s attitudes toward taking maternity leave instead of wives. The survey has shown that 27% of men, if necessary, are ready to go on maternity leave instead of their spouse. At the same time, another 12% of the respondents made such an option.