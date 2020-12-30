The head of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin, on Tuesday, December 29, signed a decree to reduce the maximum number of deputy ministers of labor and social protection of the Russian Federation from seven to six. The document is published on the official portal legal information.

“Allow the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation to have six deputy ministers, including one first deputy minister and one state secretary – deputy minister, as well as in the structure of the central apparatus up to 13 departments in the main areas of the ministry’s activities,” the decree says …

Currently, the head of the department, Anton Kotyakov, has five deputies, including one first deputy minister and one state secretary.

On Tuesday, the Russian government announced that under the reform of the state apparatus, 37 deputy heads of federal authorities will be laid off. In total, the reform will affect 45 ministries and departments under the control of the Cabinet.

The draft decree on the reduction of the number of federal officials and employees of executive bodies was posted on the portal draft regulations back in 2018. The measures were developed to improve the efficiency of government agencies and optimize staff.

On November 16 this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at an operational meeting announced the reorganization of the entire state apparatus. Then the head of government stressed that this issue had been postponed from 2018 for various reasons.