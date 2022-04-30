However, there will be an exception for so-called ‘successive price reductions’, for example for a piece of clothing with a 20 percent discount and later a 50 percent discount. In that case, the seller may continue to refer to the price that was the first to discount, so that discounts do not stack up. There will also be an exception for perishable products, such as food.
According to Minister Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs), entrepreneurs benefit from the cabinet now doing something about misleading prices. As a result, they are less affected by unfair competition, according to the minister.
