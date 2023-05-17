Children who have problems at home are less likely to be removed from their homes. This is one of the agreements that the government has made with municipalities and care providers about the future of youth care.

When children need help, ways must be sought more than now to allow the child to grow up at home as much as possible, according to the principle agreement that the cabinet and municipalities concluded. It has been agreed that more often the entire family can be helped instead of just the child. youth care agencies should therefore work better with other agencies to see whether something can be done about poverty within families, for example. Earlier, the cabinet announced that it wanted to reduce the number of places in shelters.

In addition, the knife will also go into everything that is currently being reimbursed through youth care. But it is still unclear what will no longer be reimbursed. State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health, Welfare and Sport) writes in a letter to the House of Representatives that he wants to seek support in the coming months, for example by entering into discussions with parents. See also Scholz at Corona-PK "refreshingly boring": rhetoric expert judges

The cabinet and municipalities have been arguing about the future of youth care for a year and a half. Since municipalities became responsible for youth care in 2015, the number of children requesting help has increased explosively. In some cities, one in seven children receive help. Costs have increased by more than half. Children with serious problems in particular sometimes end up on a waiting list because the system has jammed.

In April of this year, the government and municipalities already reached an agreement about the money. The cabinet decided to soften an imposed cutback in youth care. It is now largely postponed. In 2024 and 2025, municipalities will not have to cut costs by EUR 600 million, but only EUR 215 million.

In addition to the fact that the cabinet wants to cut back on all kinds of lighter forms of aid, it has now been agreed with municipalities that savings can also be made by cutting the bureaucracy. Agreements have also been made about the profit that healthcare providers are allowed to make. And there will be stricter requirements for healthcare providers. Since 2015, thousands of companies have sprung up that offer all kinds of youth care, including all kinds of new therapies. At the moment, many municipalities still allow almost all those providers so that they do not have to comply with the tendering rules. Parents can then choose where they ask for help for their children and there is hardly any control over the requirements that the company claims to meet. It has been agreed that there will be a brake on this. See also Tonight on TV: Farm van Dorst, College Tour and De Dikke Data Show

Many children who rely on youth care suffer from stress, depression and loneliness. In his letter, Van Ooijen reiterates his wish that these problems will not all be solved by youth care. He believes that society should take a broader look at how we can better help children.

