The cabinet refuses to put the 2G corona pass with the bulky waste after a critical analysis by TU Delft and fierce resistance in the House of Representatives. However, Health Minister Ernst Kuipers (D66) wants new research into the usefulness and necessity of the drug, which means that unvaccinated people must stay outside. “You don’t want to throw the whole plan into the shredder.”











“In response to the TU Delft report and questions from the House, I would like to further investigate in which specific circumstances a corona admission ticket based on 2G can be used, so that it can be a proportional measure,” Kuipers wrote in a letter to House of Representatives.

As a result, the cabinet is forced to put 2G on the back burner again. The cabinet regarded the instrument as an option to get out of a lockdown earlier, but the means has always been heavily controversial politically. Only VVD, D66 and later CDA (together 72 of the 150 seats) showed their support, other parties remained critical. They believe that the drug sows divisions. With the arrival of the much more contagious omikron variant, the criticism of the 2G corona pass only increased further. When TU Delft recently concluded that the added value of 2G over 3G is minimal, the political death sentence seemed to have been signed.

A majority of the House of Representatives threatened this afternoon to vote in favor of a motion to permanently delete 2G. According to an insider, it is still the question whether that motion will pass. "It helps for various groups that the cabinet itself is now asking for a postponement," said a source. Because Minister Kuipers does not yet want to 'throw the plan completely in the shredder', says his spokesperson. "The TU Delft study shows that the added value of the 2G corona pass at Omikron is limited. But it may have an effect under certain circumstances or certain other virus variants. Then you don't want to throw the whole plan into the shredder, but you prefer to have it in the toolbox."

New research must now show whether the corona pass is still feasible for vaccinated or cured people.