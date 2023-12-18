The Council for the Judiciary warns that the government is violating the authority of the judge by not carrying out sentences as imposed by the judge. The Council also fears legal inequality. Chairman Henk Naves disagrees with this NRC in response to the solution that the government has chosen for problems in the prison system.

Dutch prisons held an average of around nine thousand detainees this year. Outgoing Minister for Legal Protection Franc Weerwind (D66) announced at the end of November that there is insufficient capacity in the prisons due to staff shortages at the Judicial Institutions Agency (DJI). It is no longer possible to place all convicts in a cell. That is why 'self-reporters' are temporarily not being called up: convicts who are allowed to await their prison sentence in freedom. According to the ministry, this will affect 670 people until the end of March.

In his letter to Parliament, the minister also announces more far-reaching measures. For example, he is working on a plan so that criminals sentenced to a maximum of one year in prison can serve part of their sentence at home, with an ankle monitor. And although the minister has not yet made it public, according to the Council there is also a plan on the table to no longer always implement alternative detention – in the event of failure to pay a fine or perform community service.

The Council, the administration of the courts and tribunals, points out that judges very consciously choose a particular sentence. “If the judge's decision is tampered with, it can damage the authority and credibility of the judiciary,” says Naves. “In society, the idea may also arise that the imposed punishment is not the actual punishment and that in practice it is not too bad.”

The chairman also warns of the creation of legal inequality if the government continues with its intention to no longer impose alternative detention in the event of non-payment of fines of a certain size. “It is inexplicable that someone whose fine is just too high has to sit if he does not pay, but someone else with a slightly lower fine does not.”

Replacing prison sentences with electronic detention with an ankle bracelet and not carrying out alternative detention require a change in the law. Naves points out that in the past attempts have been made, without success, to create more space for the DJI to determine for itself how penalties are implemented. “I think that the acute problem with staff shortages is now being used to create the desired room for maneuver.”

Naves sees no role for the judiciary in solving the capacity problem in the prison system. He points out that the judge's core task is to impose a sentence that is appropriate to the crime committed, the perpetrator and the victims. “That does not mean that a judge thinks: 'There are too few prison staff, we just do things differently'.” However, he does not rule out that judges may be guided by capacity problems in practice. This is already happening in juvenile law because of the long waiting lists for treatment.

