Adoption from abroad will soon no longer be possible through intermediaries. Anyone wishing to adopt a child can only arrange this through a newly established government organization.

Children are also only allowed to come to the Netherlands if they cannot be cared for in their country of origin. The cabinet will decide this today, several sources confirm, and will be officially announced on Monday.

Adoption from abroad has been on hold for a year now. The previous cabinet decided to do so after a commission of inquiry led by former top official Tjibbe Joustra presented a hard report on abuses in adoption practice.

The committee pointed to serious excesses in the past with adoptions from countries such as Brazil, Colombia and Sri Lanka. Children were presented for adoption without the consent of the biological parents, forms were sometimes forged and bribes were paid.

Fraud-prone

Although the cases investigated took place in the past, the committee stated that the current system with four private intermediation organizations ‘is prone to fraud and has given rise to abuses to this day’. Something that, according to the committee, could not be solved with stricter supervision. See also The Armani of Messina, another stone in the path of Real Madrid

The committee preferred to stop adopting from abroad altogether. The cabinet also considered this for a long time, but opted for an interim solution. In the plans of Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection), the four bureaus that now have a permit must be merged into ‘one public foundation’ under his supervision, which will also be tightened up. Although the cabinet realizes, according to an insider, that the system ‘can never be made completely watertight’.

Critics wonder whether this is the solution, given that the problems with adoption in the past were partly caused by officials doing their job poorly or by participating in abuses. Then it is precisely the responsibility for adoption from now on to be placed entirely with the government, some find ‘the world upside down’.

The number of children adopted from abroad by Dutch people has been declining for years. In 2010, there were still about 700 children, in 2019 there were only 145 children. See also Police are investigating whether the bouncy castle that overturned in Valencia and caused the death of a girl had the necessary anchors

Also listen to the political podcast Politics Nearby:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.