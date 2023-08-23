Dhe federal government has passed the so-called self-determination law to make it easier to change the gender entry. The adoption of the draft was “a great moment” for transgender and intersex people in Germany, said Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) on Wednesday.

“The Basic Law guarantees the free development of personality and respect for gender identity. Despite this, those affected were discriminated against by the Transsexual Act for more than 40 years. That’s finally over now.”

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) said that the Self-Determination Act is an expression of a policy that puts fundamental rights first. “All people have a right to the state respecting their gender identity. And we are concerned with this human right.”

The federal government’s queer commissioner, Sven Lehmann, described the decision as historic. “Everyone has the right to have their personality recognized. However, this right has so far been withheld from transgender and intersex as well as non-binary people,” said the Green politician of the German Press Agency on Wednesday. “The now planned abolition of compulsory psychiatric assessments and lengthy, expensive court proceedings is a huge step forward for these people.” Today is historic.







Lehmann believes it is feasible for the Bundestag to pass the Self-Determination Act this year. “According to the Ministry of the Interior, entry into force would not be possible until November 1, 2024. Even if time has to be planned for the necessary adjustments to the civil status system, in my view it is too late for it to come into force in November 2024,” he said. “It must be examined whether entry into force can be accelerated. Those affected have waited long enough.”

In the future, everyone in Germany should be able to determine their gender and first name themselves and change them in a simple procedure at the registry office. According to the Ministry of Family Affairs and Justice, the law is aimed at transgender, intersex and non-binary people. Criticism of the self-determination law comes mainly from the Union and the AfD.