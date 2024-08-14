Home policy

Press Split

Several areas of action have been defined to improve the quality of daycare centers, but other areas have to make concessions. (Archive image) © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

The quality of care in daycare centers is to be improved, and the federal government will provide billions of euros to the states in the coming years. But Minister Paus also has to make concessions.

Berlin – The federal government will provide the states with a total of four billion euros in 2025 and 2026 to improve the quality of care in daycare centers. On Tuesday, the federal cabinet decided to further develop the so-called daycare quality law, as the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs announced this morning. The “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” and “Stuttgarter Zeitung” had previously reported on this. The law is to come into force on January 1, 2025. The Bundestag must first approve it.

Family Minister Lisa Paus emphasized that, despite tight budgets, it had been possible to provide around four billion euros for daycare centers for the next two years, as was already the case for 2023 and 2024. “This is a strong signal for better daycare quality in Germany,” emphasized the Green politician. The law defines seven areas of action for better quality. These include recruiting and securing skilled workers, offering services that meet needs, a good care ratio and promoting language education. Three areas of action have been eliminated. This means that the money can no longer be used to improve spatial design.

The law does not, contrary to what was provided for in the coalition agreement, set any nationwide standards for childcare. The ministry nevertheless stressed that the harmonization of daycare quality in Germany will continue to accelerate. The law is “an intermediate step for the development of national educational standards in coordination with the states, as soon as the conditions for this are in place.” dpa