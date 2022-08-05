In the political conflict that arose between the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, and the leaders of the Sinaloense Party, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda and Víctor Antonio Corrales Burgueño, after the removal of officials from that party in the context of the internal election of Morena’s advisers, many assure that it will climb until it reaches the declared breakup. In fact, the latter is evident, but due to political strategy, each party reserves the right to admit it publicly. The fingers of the hands are not enough to enumerate the signs of the above, beginning with the fact that the mayor did not even notify them of the cleaning that he was going to carry out of his people in the cabinet. Knowing the reaction that this decision had, Vargas Landeros assured that this was not a break with the PAS and that the changes were necessary. However, some inside and outside that party observe that if it were along those lines, Alma Marién Fierro, in Education, and Rodolfo Ramos, in Youth, would have been replaced by other passistas. There are not a few who see that Vargas Landeros no longer has to walk with half measures, since his reasons make them valid.

THE ANSWER of the passers it was not lukewarm. They immediately condemned the decision made by Vargas Landeros, especially because of the forms. Yes, but they do not like to eat the stews in the Morena elections. All the PAS leaders and actors, such as deputy Elizabeth Chía, blamed her for the dismissal of “her officials” who represented the preserve of power in the commune. They were not only public exhibitions, but also took action. The pasistas who were in the commune “threw the chamba” following Alma Marién Fierro and Rodolfo Ramos, with which they demonstrated loyalty to the leaders of their party and sent the signal of distancing to the Vargaslander government. What’s more, they say that Hector Melesio Cuen has already told his people that they shouldn’t get angry, that they should turn the page and time will prove them right or wrong.

IT IS SPOKEN THAT Of the three elected district councilors of Morena in Ahome, with the passing stink, the one who is “panicked” is the president of the Sinaloa Federation of Lawyers, José Luis Polo Palafox. And it is that there is the intention of a select group of Morenoite power that is pressing not to recognize it, as well as others from the same firm in the state, in the review that is being carried out of the result of the vote last Sunday. In reality, what is wanted is to prevent Cuen Ojeda from having a margin of power within the party.

WITH THE CHOICE councilor of Morena, councilor Angelina Valenzuela took a breath with the two positions she won: that of her husband, Fabián Enrique Armenta, and her mother-in-law, Aurora Sánchez. These and three from PAS already make up five of the 10 councilors who are going to make decisions in the party. They say that with that she has to negotiate some “little sin” that comes out of the exercise of solicitor trustee that she had in the past administration. Already the current solicitor Cecilia Hernández outlined how she received the dependency. And things don’t look good.