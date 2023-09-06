The cabinet wants to offer students free school meals for another year and is allocating 166 million euros for this. This is confirmed by a source in The Hague after reporting by RTL News . The extension will be officially announced on Prinsjesdag.

About 1,300 schools are offering free meals to vulnerable primary and secondary school students with government support, the Red Cross reported in March. That equates to one in six schools.

The scheme is intended for schools where 30 percent of pupils or more come from low-income families. Students in special education are also eligible for this.

Schools can choose to provide their own meals or to give their students cards to take home with which their parents can go shopping. Most schools have opted for the former option.

Moldy bread

The Red Cross is happy. "We see that the need is great," says a spokeswoman. According to her, it concerns a large group of children who use the free meals and some of whom would otherwise be sent to school with, for example, moldy bread.

The Red Cross reports that 1600 schools in primary and secondary education have already registered for free school meals. About 200,000 students are helped with it.

Most of the schools participating in the program are located in South and North Holland. Schools can choose to provide free meals themselves or to give their students cards to take home with which their parents can go shopping. About two thirds of the schools choose the first option. The free meals at school are offered to all students of that school. Parents of schools that opt ​​for a shopping card must apply for such a card themselves. According to the spokeswoman for the Red Cross, the shopping cards are currently helping 8,000 students.

Nice step

The government started financing school meals in March and has spent 100 million euros on this this year. With the extra 166 million, free meals can also be distributed next year. The project is organized by the Red Cross and the Youth Education Fund.

“This is a nice step,” says the Red Cross spokeswoman about the possible extension, which will be officially announced on Prinsjesdag. But she thinks there must be a different solution, so that students from poorer families always have a meal. The Red Cross has been asked by the government to help with this. “We are normally from the emergency aid. It is now starting to look like structural aid.”