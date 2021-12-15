The government must investigate the risk that politically active Sudanese asylum seekers run if they are deported to Sudan. The Council of State (RvS) announced this on Wednesday private. According to the highest administrative judge, the political situation in the coup-ravaged East African country is too uncertain to return asylum seekers who have exhausted all legal remedies.

The ruling concerns politically active asylum seekers, but because many Sudanese here speak out against the regime or claim to be politically active, the ruling probably means a temporary deportation stop. Central to the lawsuit was – apart from the unrest in Sudan – the investigation of NRC dated January this year, which showed that deported Sudanese risk being detained and tortured upon arrival by Sudan’s notorious secret service NISS.

The judgment specifically concerned three Sudanese asylum seekers, who have resided in the Netherlands for 11, 19 and 20 years respectively. During the session at the beginning of July, they told the Council of Ministers, among other things, that they had demonstrated here against the Sudanese regime and that they were therefore in danger of returning. Over the past decade, at least three consuls from the Sudanese embassy in The Hague were secret NISS agents, monitoring the Sudanese community.

coups

The Council now wants the outgoing cabinet to clarify the dangers for returnees under the new rulers in Sudan. In 2019, President Omar al-Bashir was ousted after popular protest against his authoritarian rule. A transitional government of military and civilian leaders took over, but last October the military staged a second coup. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok then reached an agreement with the military to prevent further bloodshed – the army and police had already killed at least 40 protesters. Although Hamdok remained in charge on paper, generals and associated militiamen are now in fact in charge.

The transitional government had begun to curb NISS’s power, but it’s unclear whether it still uses its old infamous techniques of arbitrary arrest and torture — especially now that the military has taken back power.

Torture and Espionage

In the research of NRC to Dutch deportations of Sudanese asylum seekers five men testified that the NISS had detained, assaulted or tortured them upon arrival at the airport in the capital, Khartoum. After a short investigation, the Dutch Immigration Service IND set aside evidence that two of them had presented in 2014 and 2018, including photos of their injuries. In 2018, then State Secretary Mark Harbers (Vreemdelingenzaken, VVD) withheld a report from the forensic government institute the NFI that endorsed the account of an asylum seeker – about blows with a tube on the back.

In the session of the Council of State, the IND called that report ‘no clear-cut evidence’ because the NFI did not indicate by whom and when the injury was caused. According to the judge, this is “only possible if you were present at the torture yourself”.

Also read this reconstruction of the deportation cooperation with Sudan:What happened to Ali, Samoal, Ibrahim after their expulsion to Sudan



In May, follow-up research by NRC In the past decade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ordered three Sudanese consuls in The Hague to leave the country behind the scenes because they were spying on Sudanese opposition members and protesters. Despite this, the Netherlands continued to send undocumented asylum seekers to these NISS consulates for deportation, so that they could confirm the Sudanese nationality of the foreign nationals. In July, the IND admitted that it could not rule out the possibility that the NISS still operates from the embassy in The Hague.

The last deportation of a Sudanese asylum seeker was in early 2019. After that, the policy stalled due to the unrest in Khartoum and the corona crisis. The investigation that must now show whether deportation is possible again is being conducted by the State Secretary for Asylum and Migration. A spokesperson for Ankie Broekers-Knol (VVD), the current outgoing State Secretary, says she will only respond if she has studied the judgment of the Council of State.

Critical Council

In November, the Council published some reports on her own role in the Benefits Affair. The highest administrative judge, as it turned out, wants to adopt a more critical attitude towards the government, especially if citizens get into trouble ‘due to strict legislation and implementation’.

The Council felt that the lessons from that scandal had to be drawn more broadly, including with regard to immigration law. Wednesday’s judgment was the first real test of those intentions; According to experts, the Council of State approved for years too strict a government line in asylum cases, with insufficient attention to the individual.